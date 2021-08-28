On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Like a big pinsa pie

August 28, 2021 2:25 pm
Davis and Nycci Nellis | Aug. 29, 2021

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Jennifer Kiendl, bar manager of Magnolias at the Mill – in Purcellville, Virginia – shares a few of her own cocktail recipes, sourced locally and in season;

• Something’s new at Brent Kroll’s Maxwell on Ninth Street – it’s Executive Chef Masako Morishita. Brent and Masako are in to tell us all about her delicious additions to the menu to complement Brent’s great wine lineup;

• And, just in time for our getaway to Italy – including a fast stop in Rome – Camp Springs’ Via Roma’s chef and owner Biagio Cepollaro makes Roman-style pinsa — a very special style of pizza that even natives of Rome, Italy aren’t superfamiliar with.

