Foodie and the Beast

This time Apéro means breakfast, brunch and dinner

August 7, 2021 3:32 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Elli Benchimol of Apéro in Georgetown, which made its debut May 19. Located at 2622 P St. NW, near Stachowski’s Market. Diners at Apéro can enjoy pastries and espresso drinks from 9:00am to 2:00pm, and an assortment of bubblies by the glass and French fare in the evening;
• Arlington art lovers have a new venue for complimentary shows at Art Whino, thanks to Shane Pomajambo;

• Chef Darrell Johnson has appeared on the Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” and is season 10’s winner of “The Great Food Truck Race.” But there’s a whole story behind this celebrity chef’s success. We hear it from Chef Darrrell himself.

Comments

