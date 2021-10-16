Brew oyster cult

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The awesome, annual (except for last year!) Shuck It Festival is back October 23 at Tony and Joe’s. It’s oysters, lotsa other taste treats, beer and more — and it all benefits the Earth Conservation Corps. Longtime friend of the show Greg Casten, CEO of ProFish and the seafood-centered Fish & Fire restaurant group, and his beverage director, Dennis Shea, will be on with all the info and a nice sampling of all the potables you’ll find at Shuck It; .

• Maryland’s 2019 Chef of the Year, Ashish Alfred – or Chef Al as we call him – will be on. He’s created award-winning restaurants in the Baltimore and DC-metro area under the Alfred Restaurant Group (ARG). You know him for Bethesda’s award-winning Duck, Duck, Goose and soon you’ll know him for others opening this year;

• Ashleigh Ferran is CEO of In Good Company, an innovator in the world of reusable packaging. Ashleigh’s company recently was honored at theiInaugural National Reuse Awards (a.k.a. The Reusies) celebrating a world without waste. She joins us to discuss the reusable movement in hospitality;

• “Hell’s Kitchen” finalist and chef Declan Horgan will be cooking things up when Jack’s Ranch opens soon in in Tysons Corner. He gives us a wee taste of what to expect.