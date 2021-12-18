Wait, wheat ?

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The fabulous Ruth Gresser, chef/owner of Pizzeria Paradiso, and the equally fabulous Diane Gross, co-owner of Cork Wine Bar & Market, are teamed up at Cork Spring Valley – great pizzas, great potables;

• They call her Joy The Baker She’s Joy Wilson, who got her start with an award-winning baking blog and just published the second issue of the Joy the Baker magazine on November 1. Having won accolades from Saveur (for best baking blog) and being named one of the top 50 food blogs by The London Times of London, Joy clearly knows baking, breakfast mixes, publishing and lots more;

• Carrie Morey founded her handmade- biscuit business in 2005 with the goal of making her mom’s tender, buttery, made-by-hand biscuits accessible across the US. She succeeded! Today, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit is widely recognized as an iconic Southern brand with national retail exposure. Her second cookbook, “Hot Little Suppers: Simple Recipes to Feed Family and Friends,” is out, and just hearing about it when Carrie joins us will make your mouth water!

• Want to live longer? Live better? Then Don Moxley, director of applied science and brand development at Longevity Labs, is your guy! He claims that research now proves adults deficient in a previously unavailable youth molecule – spermidine – show physical and mental signs of aging. Longevity Labs has developed the solution.