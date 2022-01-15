A uniform approach to hospitality

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Nick Schulman, wine director, RPM Italian, a restaurant that is modern in approach and Italian in spirit and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared;

• Jim Snediker, CEO, Stock Mfg Co, a top workwear creator for sexy, premium hospitality brands. Think Gucci for restaurants (or something like that);

• Scott Harris was a successful computer engineer, working for the U.S. Navy, when he gave it all up for a chance to start a distillery with his chemical engineer wife, Becky Harris. Their award-winning distillery in Loudoun County is called Catoctin Creek and we welcome Scott back on the show to get his 10th-time jacket and tell us about his products and the Art of the Cocktail: the six-week educational cocktail class returning every Friday evening until Feb. 11 with each week focusing on a different cocktail and its history;

• Fiona Lewis, D.C.’s first female fishmonger, the founder and co-owner of three businesses in the Union Market: The District Fishwife, On Toast and Son of a Fish; a nationally recognized expert on sustainable seafood, conservation of local fish species; an advocate for regional fisheries.