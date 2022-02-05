South pause

On Air: Federal News Network program
February 5, 2022 1:00 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Betsy Bonilla, lead bartender at Chef Danny Lledo’s Slate Wine Bar;
• Fito Garcia, co-owner of Inca Social in Vienna, Virginia, which just opened a second location in Rosslyn, offering traditional Peruvian and other Latin dishes with a special take on modern Nikkei fusion cuisine, a sushi/ceviche bar, and a large indoor/outdoor pisco sour bar;
• Leanne Brown, author of the “Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day” cookbook. It took off like a rocket and hit the New York Times bestseller list. She’s back with a new message in the just published “Good Enough: A Cookbook,” embracing the joys of imperfection, in and out of the kitchen;

• Chef Selassie Atadika, founder/CEO and head chocolatier of Midunu Chocolates, which offers artisanal handcrafted chocolates made with Ghanaian cocoa, along with spices, tea, candles and hot chocolates.

