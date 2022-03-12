The things we eat for love

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• It often is the case that wine lists don’t reflect the diversity of makers from all backgrounds. The response from Lyle’s, the signature restaurant in the new Lyle Hotel at Dupont Circle, is a wine list exclusively featuring women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ winemakers across the country and the globe. Martha Skidmore, Lyle’s Assistant Regional Food and Beverage Director, is with us with tastes and talk of wines you may not know;

• I say “recycling” and you say, “Yeah, I totally get that it’s right, but …” Well, you’re not alone. Only a small percentage of what we toss in the recycling bin actually is recycled. Stephanie J. Miller, Founder of Zero Waste in D.C., a former director of climate business at the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank and author of the book “Zero Waste Living: The 80/20 Way,” joins us with practical tips for responsible recycling;

• And, finally, we speak with Christine DeLozier, author of “Diet for Great Sex: Food for Male and Female Sexual Health.” Need we say more?