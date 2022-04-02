Shaken and stirred, but not slaughtered

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Michael Jantz-Moon, co-owner, DC Vegan, and Starla Newman, bar manager, previewing cocktails as they prepare to open D.C.’s first vegan bar. A cool note for you: Michael is a musician and has toured with Paul Simon and Brian Wilson and opened for Train, the Black Crowes, Space Hog, B.B. King and Barry Manilow!

• Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em! The National Cannabis Festival is back! April 22-24 on the RFK Campus, enjoy great musical acts, a new culinary pavilion and a newly expanded calendar featuring three days of events that include a culinary pavilion featuring chefs from Maydan, Maketto, Moon Rabbit, Disco Mary, the Peruvian Brothers and Pearl and Da Girls. Caroline Phillips, founder of the National Cannabis Festival, joins us with the details;

• BLT Steak, the power restaurant just steps away from the White House, is debuting a new space and a reimagined menu under Executive Chef Michael Bonk, who joins us;

• Breakfast? Lunch? Brunch? Dinner? With your dog? Oh, yeah! The Commentary Social House at The Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel appears to have it all. We’re joined by Executive Chef Francecil Ponte (we call her Fran) and T.J. Daniels, director of food and beverage.