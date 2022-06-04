We think we’ll have pie – and cookies

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: • City-State Brewing in Northeast D.C. opened during the pandemic. You’d think it was not a great business decision – and yet is healthy and celebrating its first anniversary. James Warner, CEO, joins us to talk about surviving and conquering;

• Jarrad Silver, former Birch and Barley executive chef, now operates the Silver and Sons barbecue truck around Rockville, Bethesda and Silver Spring. Jarrad’s... READ MORE

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• City-State Brewing in Northeast D.C. opened during the pandemic. You’d think it was not a great business decision – and yet is healthy and celebrating its first anniversary. James Warner, CEO, joins us to talk about surviving and conquering;

• Jarrad Silver, former Birch and Barley executive chef, now operates the Silver and Sons barbecue truck around Rockville, Bethesda and Silver Spring. Jarrad’s barbecue is delish AND distinctive in that it takes traditional American technique and enhances it with Jewish and Mediterranean flavors and styles;

• Steeped in history, Arlington’s Colony Grill’s specialty is its signature 12-inch “Bar Pie”, a thin crust pizza cut into six slices and drizzled in “hot oil”. Ken Martin, co-owner, joins us;

• Stoner alert: What’s better than a late night cookie feast? According to Neal Miglani, nothing is. So he and some friends founded MOLTN COOKIES .The Arlington shop bakes cookies to order and delivers them warm, along with milkshakes and ice cream.