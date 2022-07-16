A rye take on the end of the world

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: • Bottles Wine Garden bills itself as an oasis for wine appreciation – and appreciation for the hard work of female winemakers in particular – on the stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. An indeed it is. Our old friend Angie Duran is operations director and Erika Parjus is head sommelier. They join us to pour and discuss some of the good... READ MORE

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Bottles Wine Garden bills itself as an oasis for wine appreciation – and appreciation for the hard work of female winemakers in particular – on the stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. An indeed it is. Our old friend Angie Duran is operations director and Erika Parjus is head sommelier. They join us to pour and discuss some of the good stuff to be found at Bottles;

• She’s a combo high-powered hospitality industry business leader, foodie extraordinaire and all-around delightful human being. Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, is in with the skinny on D.C.’s gala of galas, RAMW’s annual RAMMY Awards, the local hospitality world’s version of the Oscars, only more fun. Kathy is in with lots of info, including how you can attend the RAMMYs, coming up Sunday, July 24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center;

• We met Becky Harris many years ago, when she founded Catoctin Creek Distilling along with her husband, Scott. Today, she’s still the award-winning Catoctin Creek’s head distiller, but also has ascended to new heights as national president of the ACSA, the American Craft Spirits Association. In fact, she was recently elected for a second term. Quite an honor. And they make quite a product. Becky’s in to chat and to let us sample her newest home run, Catoctin Creek Ragnarök Rye by the rock band GWAR, a 92-proof rye whiskey;

• Originally inspired by Japanese noodle bars, UDON Asian Food become one of the largest franchises in Spain to offer Asian cuisine. Now thrilling diners in Miami, UDON is set to conquer the U.S. You’ll find out why when we’re joined later by Daniel Valentin, general manager, UDON Miami, and his executive chef, Albert Diez Valls.