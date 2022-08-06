A greener world? It’s in the bag

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: • Bob Wiley, co-owner, Deviation Distilling, known for its use of unique global spices and eye-popping bottle designs. Deviation recently launched its line of gins in D.C. liquor stores and restaurants;

• Danny Chavez, executive chef at Art and Soul / YOTEL Washington DC. Art and Soul boasts a scratch kitchen, meaning the majority of menu items are made in house, from scratch. Sounds

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Danny Chavez, executive chef at Art and Soul / YOTEL Washington DC. Art and Soul boasts a scratch kitchen, meaning the majority of menu items are made in house, from scratch. Sounds like a lot of work!

• If you want to make a difference in the world but aren’t sure how, stay tuned for our chat with The “Bag Lady,” Lisa D.Foster. In 2005 she founded 1 Bag at a Time, Inc., a first-to-market reusable grocery bag company. In four years it grew to annual revenues of $8 million. Now, as a business coach and author of a hit book, also called “Bag Lady,” Lisa helps entrepreneurs navigate their way to success;

• Chef David Rabin of the Caboose Tavern in Vienna and Caboose Commons in Mosaic, a locally owned and operated microbrewery that offers craft beer, fresh roasted coffee and a chef-driven menu;

“Historically, there are only a handful of cocktail books that strive to tell the cultural and historical stories of Black and Brown mixologists. These stories need to be told. So cocktail expert and star of the Discovery Travel and Living Channel’s “Cocktail Kings” Colin Asare-appiah also is coauthor of the fascinating new book “Black Mixcellence: A Comprehensive Guide to Black Mixology.” It details the significant impact Black and Brown mixologists have had on the cocktail industry throughout history.