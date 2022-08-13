Pizza with a topping of heart

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: • Todd Thrasher, an old buddy of ours for 15 years plus, founder of Potomac Distilling Company, an urban distillery producing Thrasher’s Rum and housing the Polynesian-inspired gathering spot, Tiki TNT;

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Todd Thrasher, an old buddy of ours for 15 years plus, founder of Potomac Distilling Company, an urban distillery producing Thrasher’s Rum and housing the Polynesian-inspired gathering spot, Tiki TNT;

• D.C. native Michael Twitty has a new book, “Kosher Soul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew.” It’s an oration of his family history and the impact of enslaved Africans on cooking practices and agriculture in the American South;

• Fairfax City Restaurant Week is coming up Aug. 29. It will be shining a spotlight on the truly unbelievable span of cuisines and ethnicities represented. Today we’re putting the spotlight on Bollywood Bistro and its executive chef, Sunil Bastola. And in to tell us more about the restaurant week itself is Kathleen Paley, commissioner of the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority;

• Pizza. Who doesn’t love pizza? We know that Marc Hembach, general manager of Fire Works Pizza Cascades in Sterling sure does. Marc joins us to talk about how his store serves goodness to the community in many different ways.