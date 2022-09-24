Caviar that’s not Volga

On today’s show: • Taste of Bethesda returns Saturday, Oct. 1 and will bring nearly 40 restaurants and five stages of entertainment to downtown Bethesda. Stephanie Coppula, director of marketing and communications for the Bethesda Urban Partnership, Sebastian Neira, general manager, and Elder Pineda, bartender, both of Jose Andres’ Spanish Diner, join us;

On today’s show:

• Taste of Bethesda returns Saturday, Oct. 1 and will bring nearly 40 restaurants and five stages of entertainment to downtown Bethesda. Stephanie Coppula, director of marketing and communications for the Bethesda Urban Partnership, Sebastian Neira, general manager, and Elder Pineda, bartender, both of Jose Andres’ Spanish Diner, join us;

.

• Bart Yablonsky. owner of Dawson’s Market in Rockville and D.C tells us what we can find there for theholidays;

• Sarah Mayo, CCO / Global Sales & Marketing, Black River Caviar / Esturiones del Rio Negro tells us about the Ocietra caviar produced by Black River in Uruguay and… of course we’ll taste it!

Finally, Dmitri Chekaldin, co-owner of Dacha Beer Garden in Shaw and Dacha Beer Garden in Navy Yard reminds us it’s Octoberfest time. Dacha has a ton of fun planned.