A hundred bottles of booze on the wall

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Founded in 1927 as a nine-stool root beer stand in Washington, D.C., Marriott International is the world’s largest hospitality company. Brad Nelson, vice president for the company’s global culinary portfolio, joins us with news about Marriott’s global headquarters in Bethesda, especially about its new

innovation lab and test kitchen, where chefs and mixologists look at the latest trends in food and beverage and develop concepts for Marriott properties globally;

• We call her the Wellness Chef – she’s Dalia David, the first South Asian Wellness Chef to appear on the Food Network’s “Chopped” and become a finalist. A food and lifestyle educator, Chef Dalia helps people have better relationships with food;

• We’ve known this guy for 20 years! Longtime D.C. chef and restaurateur Frederik De Pue has a chic contemporary European bistro. It’s Henri, it’s downtown, it serves an extensive seasonal menu in two distinctive dining concepts and you’ll hear all about it;

And pouring drinks today is Darlin Kulla, beverage director, KNEAD Hospitality + Design. She tells us how she works with the chef to create cocktails at The Grill on D.C.’s Wharf.