Transition: Planning for retirement before you retire

July 30, 2018 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Mike Townshend, transition and aging authority and founder of Carpe Diem Coaching. Mike will talk about the critical importance of planning prior to retirement. The most common fear for those contemplating retirement is: What will I do? This causes anxiety and the inclination to put off retiring, sometimes for years. In today’s discussion, Mike will discuss:

How to formulate a retirement activity plan

Planning in stages

Daily activity analysis (insert link here)

What gets in the way, so often

