Back to school financial planning

August 27, 2018 8:17 am
 
August 27, 2018 – Join our host, Bob Leins, CPA® as he welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, who specializes in financial planning for Federal government employees, and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney.  On today’s broadcast, we will discuss:

  • Documents every college student should sign
  • Common misconceptions about financial aid
  • Guidelines for student loans
  • Recent changes to 529 plans
  • Roth IRA vs. 529 plans as college savings vehicles
  • Legal considerations for parents of young adults
  • Tips for having age appropriate conversations about money

 For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

