Back to school financial planning

Insight by NITP, Inc

August 27, 2018 – Join our host, Bob Leins, CPA® as he welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, who specializes in financial planning for Federal government employees, and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. On today’s broadcast, we will discuss:

Documents every college student should sign

Common misconceptions about financial aid

Guidelines for student loans

Recent changes to 529 plans

Roth IRA vs. 529 plans as college savings vehicles

Legal considerations for parents of young adults

Tips for having age appropriate conversations about money

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com