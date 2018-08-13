Listen Live Sports

Deposits and redeposits for Federal Retirement: What’s that all about?!

August 13, 2018 10:34 am
 
August 13, 2018 – Join our host, Bob Leins, CPA® as he welcomes Maureen Wilkin, Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, Inc.  If you are or have been a Federal employee, this broadcast has important information if:

  • You ever worked in a temporary Federal job
  • You were in the military
  • You had a break in your Federal employment history and took a refund of your retirement contributions

If any of those circumstances are in your Federal employment history, you need to understand how it might affect your future retirement benefit.  The time to gain that understanding is now, not when you are about to retire.  The last thing you want is an expensive surprise as part of your retirement application process!

This broadcast will cover:

  • Deposits for civilian temporary service
  • Deposits to gain civilian retirement credit for military service
  • Redeposits of previously withdrawn retirement contributions
  • The effects of not making the deposit or redeposit
  • The process to make civilian and military deposits and civilian redeposits
  • The cost of delaying

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

