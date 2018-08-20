Listen Live Sports

Revocable Trusts: What are they? And why does everybody say I need one?

August 20, 2018
 
August 20, 2018 – Join our host, Bob Leins, CPA® as he welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, to talk about revocable trusts.

The term “revocable trust” has become almost ubiquitous with anyone who talks about estate planning.  There are TV and radio personalities, financial planners, attorneys and distant uncles who all swear that a power of attorney and Will are useless, and everyone needs a revocable trust.  There are also people who find them oversold, under-understood, overpriced and overly complicated.  As usual, the truth is somewhere in-between.

Join us as we discuss what a revocable trust is, what it is not, when it might be useful, and when it may be unnecessary.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

