How to cope with stress

September 17, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Patti Hudson, Life Coach and Health Educator. Patti will discuss coping with stress and answer the question, “Can it be helpful?”
Topics covered during this broadcast will include:
- Stress & Health Effects
- Stress Mindset
- Options for “Out of Control Stressors”
- Updated Research on the Effects of Stress
- Physical Solutions for Dealing with Stress
- Mindful Reactions to Stress Triggers
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com