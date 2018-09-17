How to cope with stress

Insight by NITP, Inc

September 17, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Patti Hudson, Life Coach and Health Educator. Patti will discuss coping with stress and answer the question, “Can it be helpful?”

Topics covered during this broadcast will include:

Stress & Health Effects

Stress Mindset

Options for “Out of Control Stressors”

Updated Research on the Effects of Stress

Physical Solutions for Dealing with Stress

Mindful Reactions to Stress Triggers

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com