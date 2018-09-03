How to prepare for a meeting with your financial advisor

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

September 3, 2018 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®, Managing Director/Investments for the Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors to talk about making the most out of meeting with your financial advisor.

What information to gather in advance of the meeting

What documents to bring to the meeting

What questions to think about

What to expect during the meeting

Tips for following through and developing an action plan

Joe will talk about common misunderstandings that clients have regarding finances and financial literacy, as well as the most challenging financial habits to overcome. Tune in as Joe shares examples that you can relate to.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com