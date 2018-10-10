Listen Live Sports

Insight by NITP, Inc

Initiatives for the 2019 FEHB Program

October 10, 2018 5:57 pm
 
October 15, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.  Ms. Jakub is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute.

Today’s discussion will include:

FEHB PROGRAM

  • OPM Initiatives
  • Prescription Drugs
  • Addressing Opioids
  • Wellness Programs
  • Population Health
  • What to Consider in Your Health Plan

OTHER PROGRAMS

  • FSA FEDS
  • Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP)

 For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

