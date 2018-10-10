Initiatives for the 2019 FEHB Program

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
Insight by NITP, Inc
October 15, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan. Ms. Jakub is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute.
Today’s discussion will include:
FEHB PROGRAM
- OPM Initiatives
- Prescription Drugs
- Addressing Opioids
- Wellness Programs
- Population Health
- What to Consider in Your Health Plan
OTHER PROGRAMS
- FSA FEDS
- Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP)
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com