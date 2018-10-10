Initiatives for the 2019 FEHB Program

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

October 15, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan. Ms. Jakub is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute.

Today’s discussion will include:

FEHB PROGRAM

OPM Initiatives

Prescription Drugs

Addressing Opioids

Wellness Programs

Population Health

What to Consider in Your Health Plan

OTHER PROGRAMS

FSA FEDS

Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP)

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com