October 22, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Maureen Wilkin, Federal Benefits Specialist with NITP.

Today’s discussion will include:

What is Federal Open Season?

How long does Open Season last?

What are the opportunities to save money and increase coverage?

What are some of the major program changes that may benefit you and or your family?

Please consider the points below and how the program will benefit you:

Have you had any changes in your life situation? Married? Divorced? Have a child?

Will you retire in the coming year?

Will you become Medicare eligible in the coming year?

Are you currently enrolled? How does that plan change (costs/coverage) in the coming year?

How do you make changes and when will the changes actually take effect?

