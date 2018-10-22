Listen Live Sports

Insight by NITP, Inc

Intro to FEHB Open Season 2018

October 22, 2018 5:13 pm
 
October 22, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Maureen Wilkin, Federal Benefits Specialist with NITP.

Today’s discussion will include:

  • What is Federal Open Season?
  • How long does Open Season last?
  • What are the opportunities to save money and increase coverage?
  • What are some of the major program changes that may benefit you and or your family?

 Please consider the points below and how the program will benefit you:

 Have you had any changes in your life situation? Married? Divorced? Have a child?

  • Will you retire in the coming year?
  • Will you become Medicare eligible in the coming year?
  • Are you currently enrolled?  How does that plan change (costs/coverage) in the coming year?
  • How do you make changes and when will the changes actually take effect?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

 

