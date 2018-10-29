Open Season with U.S. Office of Personnel Management (USOPM)

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Insight by NITP, Inc

October 29, 2018 – Host Bob Leins and co-host Bob Braunstein, CPA®, Federal Benefits Specialist NITP, welcome Jay Fritz, Program Manager, Program Support and Analysis, Healthcare and Insurance, U.S. Office of Personnel Management to the studio.

It is that time of year again for employees and annuitants to review their Open Season options, which include health plans, dental and vision plan companies, FSA’s, etc.

The team will discuss:

Federal Open Season: November 12 – December 11, 2018

What programs participate in Open Season?

Prioritizing my Open Season shopping list.

What options do I have?

What if I do nothing?

Resources for further information:

Visit www.opm.gov/openseason

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usopm

For Twitter News and Updates: https://twitter.com/usopm

See your Human Resources Office

How do I make an Open Season election or change?

Flexible spending accounts under FSAFEDS (employees only): FSAFEDS.com or call 1-877-FSAFEDS (372-3337) or TTY 1-866-353-8058.

Dental or vision under FEDVIP: Everyone – go to BENEFEDS.com or call 1-877-888-3337, TTY 1-877-889-5680.

FEHB: Employees – use the Health Benefits Election Form (SF 2809) or use an online self-service system; your agency’s human resources office can help you. Retirees – go to Open Season Online at https://retireefehb.opm.gov or call Open Season Express at 1-800-332-9798, TTY 1-855-887-4957.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com