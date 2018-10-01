Listen Live Sports

Preparing for federal retirement

October 1, 2018
 
October 1, 2018 -Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Phil Gardner, Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, Inc.  If you are a Federal employee thinking about retiring in the next 5 to 10 years, this broadcast has important information for you!

  • 5 year period before retirement
  • 1 year before retirement
  • 4 to 6 months before retirement

Employees and Agencies should begin planning for retirement around 5 years before an employee’s first eligibility for retirement. This will help insure that the employee’s benefits coverage is correct and properly documented and that any deposits due for civilian or military service are paid at the time of retirement.

  • You ever worked in a temporary Federal job
  • You were in the military
  • You had a break in your Federal employment history and took a refund of your retirement contributions

 For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

