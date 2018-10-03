Roth vs. Traditional IRA – Which is better for your retirement savings?

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

October 8, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®, AIF®, APMA® for a discussion on Individual Retirement Accounts.

On today’s program, we will discuss:

What are some of the factors in determining the best kind of account for retirement savings?

How does contributing to a Roth or Traditional IRA affect your tax return?

What limits would prevent you from contributing to either?

What are the differences between withdrawing from a Roth IRA or Traditional IRA at retirement?

How does the Roth/Traditional decision apply to the Thrift Savings Plan?

How are spouses and children’s tax situations affected by inheriting Roth or Traditional IRA accounts?

If you are currently saving with the Thrift Savings Plan, should you consider IRAs as well?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com