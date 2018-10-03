Listen Live Sports

Roth vs. Traditional IRA – Which is better for your retirement savings?

October 3, 2018 5:39 pm
 
October 8, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®, AIF®, APMA® for a discussion on Individual Retirement Accounts.

On today’s program, we will discuss:

  • What are some of the factors in determining the best kind of account for retirement savings?
  • How does contributing to a Roth or Traditional IRA affect your tax return?
  • What limits would prevent you from contributing to either?
  • What are the differences between withdrawing from a Roth IRA or Traditional IRA at retirement?
  • How does the Roth/Traditional decision apply to the Thrift Savings Plan?
  • How are spouses and children’s tax situations affected by inheriting Roth or Traditional IRA accounts?
  • If you are currently saving with the Thrift Savings Plan, should you consider IRAs as well?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

