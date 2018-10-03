Roth vs. Traditional IRA – Which is better for your retirement savings?

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
Insight by NITP, Inc
October 8, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®, AIF®, APMA® for a discussion on Individual Retirement Accounts.
On today’s program, we will discuss:
- What are some of the factors in determining the best kind of account for retirement savings?
- How does contributing to a Roth or Traditional IRA affect your tax return?
- What limits would prevent you from contributing to either?
- What are the differences between withdrawing from a Roth IRA or Traditional IRA at retirement?
- How does the Roth/Traditional decision apply to the Thrift Savings Plan?
- How are spouses and children’s tax situations affected by inheriting Roth or Traditional IRA accounts?
- If you are currently saving with the Thrift Savings Plan, should you consider IRAs as well?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com