Federal Open Season – with Kaiser Permanente

December 3, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, as they welcome guests Gavin Toner, Jennifer Williams, and Dr. Bruce Wollman from Kaiser Permanente.

Open Season offers an ideal opportunity for Federal employees to consider their options for health care coverage. If you’re like most Federal employees, you probably don’t shop around for a new health plan. But, your current plan may be changing in a way that’s not right for you. If you’re not looking you might miss out on better coverage at a lower premium. Now is the time to learn how you can save significantly on premiums and out-of-pocket costs, all while ensuring quality care for you and your family.

Whether you’re just starting your Federal career, planning a family, or thinking about retirement, Kaiser Permanente has you covered. Tune in to get insider information on our award-winning health plan, top-notch physicians, and other benefits, including:

Even lower premiums for our Basic Option

Our new $0 copays for maternity care

Our Medicare Advantage plan

