Open Season with AETNA Federal Plans

November 5, 2018 – Host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, welcomes Tom Bernatavitz, Vice-President of Aetna Federal Plans to the studio to discuss Aetna’s approach to this year’s Open Season. This is the first in our series of weekly shows devoted to the range of health insurance plans available to Feds during Open Season. Aetna offers a variety of affordable innovative plan options for Federal employees and retirees.

Aetna offers a variety of plans to meet the needs of Federal employees and retirees:

Aetna Direct – A plan designed to help Federal retirees with Medicare save money

Open Access HMO plans – Available in most major cities, this plan offers predictable costs, no referrals, and dental and vision benefits built in

Available in most major cities, this plan offers predictable costs, no referrals, and dental and vision benefits built in Aetna Value Plan – An affordable, easy-to-understand plan that includes rewards for completing wellness activities

– An affordable, easy-to-understand plan that includes rewards for completing wellness activities High Deductible Health Plan – A nationwide plan with a Health Savings Account to help save for future health care needs

– A nationwide plan with a Health Savings Account to help save for future health care needs Dental and Vision plans through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).

plans through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). FEDVIP will also be available to military retirees and families for the first time in 2019

Aetna also administers three National Fee for Service plans:

MHBP – An affordable option open to everyone with low out of pocket costs

– An affordable option open to everyone with low out of pocket costs Foreign Service Benefit Plan – Available to Federal employees in specific agencies with unique overseas coverage

– Available to Federal employees in specific agencies with unique overseas coverage Rural Carriers Benefit Plan – Offered to members of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association

