Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
Open Season with Dominion National Dental

November 21, 2018 1:06 pm
 
Insight by NITP, Inc

November 26, 2018 – Hosts Bob Leins, CPA® and Ray Kirk, Ph.D. and Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Jeff Schwab, Vice President of Marketing at Dominion National to the studio to focus on dental benefits.

Schwab discusses Dominion’s innovative, high-value dental benefits offered in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).  Dominion Dental Select plans are available to Feds in DC, DE, MD, parts of NJ, PA, and parts of VA.

Dominion is the only Dental HMO plan offered in the FEDVIP program, which includes:

  • No maximum dollar limits, waiting periods or deductibles
  • Predictable, pre-determined fees for dental services
  • An innovative Prevention Rewards Program that incentives members to get their two dental cleanings each year
  • Orthodontics benefits provided for adults and children (no lifetime maximums)
  • Discounts on teeth whitening and Invisalign
  • Third annual cleaning provided at a reduced fee
  • Rates starting at just $6.01 per bi-weekly pay period

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

