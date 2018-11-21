Open Season with Dominion National Dental



November 26, 2018 – Hosts Bob Leins, CPA® and Ray Kirk, Ph.D. and Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Jeff Schwab, Vice President of Marketing at Dominion National to the studio to focus on dental benefits.

Schwab discusses Dominion’s innovative, high-value dental benefits offered in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). Dominion Dental Select plans are available to Feds in DC, DE, MD, parts of NJ, PA, and parts of VA.

Dominion is the only Dental HMO plan offered in the FEDVIP program, which includes:

No maximum dollar limits, waiting periods or deductibles

Predictable, pre-determined fees for dental services

An innovative Prevention Rewards Program that incentives members to get their two dental cleanings each year

Orthodontics benefits provided for adults and children (no lifetime maximums)

Discounts on teeth whitening and Invisalign

Third annual cleaning provided at a reduced fee

Rates starting at just $6.01 per bi-weekly pay period

