Open Season with GEHA – Government Employees Health Association, Inc.

November 12, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D. and Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Brian Sperling, Senior Account Manager, and Kathy Ross, Chief Health and Experience Officer with Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA)

Today’s discussion includes information about:

GEHA’s three Medical PPO plan options: Standard Option, High Option and a High-Deductible Health Plan

GEHA’s easy access to healthcare and wellness benefits, and

GEHA’s two Dental plan options with enhanced coverage for 2019

For more than 80 years, GEHA has been meeting the health care needs of Federal employees and retirees. As one of the largest non-profit national health and dental plan providers serving Federal employees, Federal retirees and their families, GEHA provides innovative medical and dental benefit solutions to its members.

