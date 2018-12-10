Medicare: How your enrollment decision affects taxable income, and guarding against fraudulent provider claims

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
Insight by NITP, Inc
December 10, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist with NITP to talk about Medicare.
- Are you aware of when you are eligible to enroll in Medicare?
- Did you know that FEHBP does not require you to enroll?
- Are your Medicare Part B premiums tax deductible?
- Are you being billed for Medicare services you did not receive?
