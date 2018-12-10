Listen Live Sports

Medicare: How your enrollment decision affects taxable income, and guarding against fraudulent provider claims

December 10, 2018 8:57 am
 
December 10, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist with NITP to talk about Medicare.

  • Are you aware of when you are eligible to enroll in Medicare?
  • Did you know that FEHBP does not require you to enroll?
  • Are your Medicare Part B premiums tax deductible?
  • Are you being billed for Medicare services you did not receive?

