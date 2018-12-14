Listen Live Sports

Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
Insight by NITP, Inc.

The function of life insurance

December 14, 2018 2:30 pm
 
Insight by NITP, Inc

December 17, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist with NITP, welcome Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA).

  • The function of life insurance
  • Lifecycle of life insurance:  Determining the need, and how that changes over time
  • What are the major factors in making an informed life insurance election?

 For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

