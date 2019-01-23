Changes in Tax Law Impacting Your 2018 (and Next 6 Years) of Tax Returns

Insight by NITP, Inc.

January 28, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Esquire, Miles & Stockbridge, PC. Projections have been made that the majority of 2018 tax returns will show a lower income tax. Our discussion will focus on how you should benefit from the changes.

Overview of how the New Tax Laws will impact you

Timing itemized deductions versus standard deduction

Where did “Adjustments” go and what were they anyway?

Business Income Deduction for “side” businesses as well as larger businesses

Lower income tax rates for most taxpayers

Child Tax Credit

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.