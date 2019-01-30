Insight by NITP, Inc.

February 4, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Anne Sullivan, Esquire, and Lacey Yegen, Esquire of Handler & Levine, LLC. Our discussion will focus on factors that make Estate Planning for women unique. We will also describe the Estate Planning documents that every person needs and explain how planning can change over time based on your relationships and stage in life.

How Estate Planning is Different for Women

Evolution of a Plan – From Start to Finish

Single

Married or Partnered

Married or Partnered with Children and Single with Children

Divorced

Blended Families

Widowed

