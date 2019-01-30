Listen Live Sports

January 30, 2019 4:08 pm
 
February 4, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Anne Sullivan, Esquire, and Lacey Yegen, Esquire of Handler & Levine, LLC.  Our discussion will focus on factors that make Estate Planning for women unique.  We will also describe the Estate Planning documents that every person needs and explain how planning can change over time based on your relationships and stage in life.

 

  • How Estate Planning is Different for Women
  • Evolution of a Plan – From Start to Finish
  • Single
  • Married or Partnered
  • Married or Partnered with Children and Single with Children
  • Divorced
  • Blended Families
  • Widowed

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

 

