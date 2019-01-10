Listen Live Sports

January 10, 2019 2:35 pm
 
January 14, 2019 Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Mike Townshend transition and aging authority and founder of Carpe Diem Coaching.  Growing up in a multigenerational household himself, Mike shares firsthand experience on the topic.

  • What is multigenerational living?
  • History in the U.S. and elsewhere
  • Why some Americans choose this lifestyle
  • Advantages and Disadvantages
  • What can go wrong?  Is there a way out? (a safety net)

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

 

 

