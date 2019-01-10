Insight by NITP, Inc.
January 14, 2019 Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Mike Townshend transition and aging authority and founder of Carpe Diem Coaching. Growing up in a multigenerational household himself, Mike shares firsthand experience on the topic.
- What is multigenerational living?
- History in the U.S. and elsewhere
- Why some Americans choose this lifestyle
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- What can go wrong? Is there a way out? (a safety net)
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com