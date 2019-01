Insight by NITP, Inc.

January 21, 2019 Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP® to kick off the New Year with financial goal setting and how to:

Define your financial goals

Determine a realistic timeline

Identify the best way to save and pay for the goal

Find less expensive choices

Prioritize goals

Be accountable for meeting your goals

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com