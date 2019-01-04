TSP Planning for 2019



Insight by NITP, Inc.

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

January 7, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host John Elliott, Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome John Jilek, CFP® to talk about the Thrift Savings Plan.

2018 was a record setting year for stocks … for all the wrong reasons. As we enter an unpredictable new year, we’ll be talking about what we need to consider when selecting investment options for all career stages – beginning career, mid-career or soon to retire.

• Are you positioned correctly?

• What exactly does that mean?

• What is your time horizon?

• What is your risk tolerance?

• Is it true that I should have all of my money in one L-Fund?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com