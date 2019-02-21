Life Insurance and CIR

Insight by NITP, Inc.
February 25, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), and John Jilek, Certified Financial Planner®.
- Need for life insurance
- What is a chronic illness rider?
- Statistics around the need for life insurance for retirees in the future
- Comparing needs of individuals versus couples
- Ways to budget and pay for the premiums
