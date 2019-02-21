Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...
Insight by NITP, Inc.

Life Insurance and CIR

February 21, 2019 10:16 am
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

Insight by NITP, Inc.

February 25, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), and John Jilek, Certified Financial Planner®.

  • Need for life insurance
  • What is a chronic illness rider?
  • Statistics around the need for life insurance for retirees in the future
  • Comparing needs of individuals versus couples
  • Ways to budget and pay for the premiums

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins Chronic Illness Rider financial planning Financial Planning For Your Benefit John Jilek life insurance Shane Canfield WAEPA

Top Stories

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.