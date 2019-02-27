Managing Change

Insight by NITP, Inc.

March 4, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Patti Hudson, Life Coach and Health Educator. Change is inevitable. Navigating change to get to the new normal may seem chaotic and stressful. Patti offers strategies for reframing your attitude and finding choices within the change.

Choosing an empowering mindset

Coping strategies

Paying attention to self-care

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

