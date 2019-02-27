Managing Change

Listen Live Sports

February 27, 2019 3:58 pm
 
March 4, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Patti Hudson, Life Coach and Health Educator.  Change is inevitable.  Navigating change to get to the new normal may seem chaotic and stressful.  Patti offers strategies for reframing your attitude and finding choices within the change.

  • Choosing an empowering mindset
  • Coping strategies
  • Paying attention to self-care

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

