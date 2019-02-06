Insight by NITP, Inc.

February 11, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Josh Huder, Ph.D., to the studio to discuss the 116th Congress. Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Federal employees about Congress and its operation.

The 116th Congress is the first to start under a government shutdown. The new House majority is in a standoff with President Trump over border wall funding. Once that is resolved, how will Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader McConnell tackle budget issues, the Budget Control Act caps for defense and nondefense, the debt ceiling, and much more? How much can/will Congress get done before the presidential election cycle kicks off?

Will Congress pass spending bills this year?

What is the legislative agenda for 2019?

Will Congress tackle infrastructure?

Will the Senate confirm many executive branch nominees in the new Congress?

