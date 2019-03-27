Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...
Insight by NITP, Inc.

Financial Literacy Facts Versus “Fools”

March 27, 2019 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
3 Shares       

Insight by NITP, Inc.

April 1, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP.  April is Financial Literacy Month and since today is April Fools’ Day, our hosts will test your knowledge on the basics of being financially literate.  Making informed financial decisions is important.  Can you tell the difference between the facts and “April Fools”?

Today’s talk will answer these questions and more:

  • Personal finance is only for people who already have money
  • Personal finance is mainly about investing
  • Checking my credit record will reduce my credit score
  • My credit score only matters if I’m getting a loan
  • Getting my finances under control can wait

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins financial decisions financial literacy Financial Planning For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Inc. investing NITP personal finance Ray Kirk WAEPA

Top Stories

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.