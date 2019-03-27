Financial Literacy Facts Versus “Fools”

Insight by NITP, Inc.

April 1, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP. April is Financial Literacy Month and since today is April Fools’ Day, our hosts will test your knowledge on the basics of being financially literate. Making informed financial decisions is important. Can you tell the difference between the facts and “April Fools”?

Today’s talk will answer these questions and more:

Personal finance is only for people who already have money

Personal finance is mainly about investing

Checking my credit record will reduce my credit score

My credit score only matters if I’m getting a loan

Getting my finances under control can wait

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

