Key Financial Dates for Federal Employees

March 11, 2019 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Greg Wagner, CFP®. There are a number of important financial dates to keep in mind throughout the year. Join Bob and Greg as they walk through the calendar beginning with an initial look at your retirement savings plan and then mark your calendar to stay on track throughout the year.

Today’s program will discuss:

Funding IRAs

Your TSP Statement and Balance Sheet Exercise

Tax-Related Deadlines

Important Dates that Relate to your Age

529 College Savings Plans and FAFSA Deadlines

RMDs and more

Download the full calendar.

