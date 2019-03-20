Listen Live Sports

Medicare Fraud: How to Protect Yourself

March 20, 2019 1:49 pm
 
Insight by NITP, Inc.

March 25, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Theresa Brownson and Darnetta Bascomb, Senior Medicare Patrol Project, AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly.

 

  • What is Medicare fraud and abuse?
  • What is the difference?
  • Who does Medicare fraud affect?
  • Examples of fraud and abuse
  • How to detect potential problems
  • What you can do to help stop Medicare fraud
  • How to report your concerns

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Bob Braunstein Bob Leins Darnetta Bascomb For Your Benefit Medicare fraud NITP Inc Theresa Brownson

