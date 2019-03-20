Medicare Fraud: How to Protect Yourself

Insight by NITP, Inc.
March 25, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Theresa Brownson and Darnetta Bascomb, Senior Medicare Patrol Project, AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly.
- What is Medicare fraud and abuse?
- What is the difference?
- Who does Medicare fraud affect?
- Examples of fraud and abuse
- How to detect potential problems
- What you can do to help stop Medicare fraud
- How to report your concerns
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.