Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...
Insight by NITP, Inc.

Understanding Social Security: Tips to Help You Maximize Your Benefit Amount

March 13, 2019 2:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Insight by NITP, Inc.

March 18, 2019 –  Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host John Elliott, Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Lester Austin, Retired Senior Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration.  Social Security is sometimes an overwhelming topic for Federal employees.  Do you avoid thinking about it?  Today’s talk will answer these questions:

  • How to coordinate Social Security maximization relative to your total income?
  • What role does Social Security play in financial planning?
  • Where can I obtain a copy of my Social Security statement?  Can I access my account online?
  • When should I claim my SSA benefit?
  • What is a “restricted application” and what are the requirements to file a “restricted application?”
  • Am I eligible for spousal or survivor Social Security benefits as well as my own?
  • Why should I be concerned with timing my benefits with my spouse?
  • If I am receiving a Social Security benefit based on a former spouse’s earnings, can I delay my own benefit until 70 years of age?
  • Does the FERS annuity supplement affect my Social Security benefit and how is it taxed?

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

 

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Bob Leins Federal Insights financial planning For Your Benefit For Your Benefit John Elliott Lester Austin Maximize Your Benefit Medicare NITP Social Security Social Security/Medicare SSA benefit WAEPA

Top Stories

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.