Understanding Social Security: Tips to Help You Maximize Your Benefit Amount

March 18, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host John Elliott, Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Lester Austin, Retired Senior Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration. Social Security is sometimes an overwhelming topic for Federal employees. Do you avoid thinking about it? Today’s talk will answer these questions:

How to coordinate Social Security maximization relative to your total income?

What role does Social Security play in financial planning?

Where can I obtain a copy of my Social Security statement? Can I access my account online?

When should I claim my SSA benefit?

What is a “restricted application” and what are the requirements to file a “restricted application?”

Am I eligible for spousal or survivor Social Security benefits as well as my own?

Why should I be concerned with timing my benefits with my spouse?

If I am receiving a Social Security benefit based on a former spouse’s earnings, can I delay my own benefit until 70 years of age?

Does the FERS annuity supplement affect my Social Security benefit and how is it taxed?

