Can I Afford to Retire?

April 22, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP® for a discussion on how to evaluate if you can afford to retire. Today’s program will answer the following questions and more.
- How much money will I need to retire?
- How should I invest during retirement?
- Which investments should I access first?
- How long will my money last?
- What other financial risks can develop in retirement?
