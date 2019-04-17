Can I Afford to Retire?

Insight by NITP, Inc.

April 22, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP® for a discussion on how to evaluate if you can afford to retire. Today’s program will answer the following questions and more.

How much money will I need to retire?

How should I invest during retirement?

Which investments should I access first?

How long will my money last?

What other financial risks can develop in retirement?

