Can I Afford to Retire?

April 17, 2019 12:32 pm
 
April 22, 2019 –  Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP® for a discussion on how to evaluate if you can afford to retire.   Today’s program will answer the following questions and more.

  • How much money will I need to retire?
  • How should I invest during retirement?
  • Which investments should I access first?
  • How long will my money last?
  • What other financial risks can develop in retirement?

 

