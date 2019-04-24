Listen Live Sports

Insight by NITP, Inc.

Financial Planning Mistakes to Avoid at Each Career Stage

April 24, 2019 12:39 pm
 
April 29, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP® to discuss mistakes to avoid and critical steps to make at each stage of your Federal career.

  • The importance of making saving a priority early
  • Consequences of not being aggressive enough
  • Benefits of taking advantage of tax shelters
  • The importance of doing the calculations and adjusting investment mix as retirement nears
  • Why it is critical to understand your benefits

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

