Financial Planning Mistakes to Avoid at Each Career Stage

April 29, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP® to discuss mistakes to avoid and critical steps to make at each stage of your Federal career.
- The importance of making saving a priority early
- Consequences of not being aggressive enough
- Benefits of taking advantage of tax shelters
- The importance of doing the calculations and adjusting investment mix as retirement nears
- Why it is critical to understand your benefits
