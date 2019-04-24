Financial Planning Mistakes to Avoid at Each Career Stage

Insight by NITP, Inc.

April 29, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP® to discuss mistakes to avoid and critical steps to make at each stage of your Federal career.

The importance of making saving a priority early

Consequences of not being aggressive enough

Benefits of taking advantage of tax shelters

The importance of doing the calculations and adjusting investment mix as retirement nears

Why it is critical to understand your benefits

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.