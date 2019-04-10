It’s Tax Day – What’s in Your Wallet?

Insight by NITP, Inc.

April 15, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP® and seminar presenter for NITP to talk about taxes.

Why are my taxes so different for 2018?

What is the SALT limitation, and am I being affected by it?

Is my mortgage deduction not worth as much as it was before? How about my HELOC?

What other changes have been made to itemized deductions?

Standard deductions vs. itemized deductions.

Am I no longer able to claim personal exemptions (dependents)?

Tax strategies you can use in the future.

What changes will the future hold?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.