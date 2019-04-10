It’s Tax Day – What’s in Your Wallet?

Insight by NITP, Inc.
April 15, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP® and seminar presenter for NITP to talk about taxes.
- Why are my taxes so different for 2018?
- What is the SALT limitation, and am I being affected by it?
- Is my mortgage deduction not worth as much as it was before? How about my HELOC?
- What other changes have been made to itemized deductions?
- Standard deductions vs. itemized deductions.
- Am I no longer able to claim personal exemptions (dependents)?
- Tax strategies you can use in the future.
- What changes will the future hold?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
