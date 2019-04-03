TSP Update from the Experts

Insight by NITP, Inc.

April 8, 2019 – Hosts Bob Leins and Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, welcome Ravi Deo, Executive Director, and Kim Weaver, Director of External Affairs of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board to the studio.

Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:

Congress passed the withdrawal bill in 2017. Where are they in implementing the bill?

What new flexibilities can participants expect?

Stats! How many millionaires? Average account balances? Any statistics that show trends (moving from TSP to IRA or how many take monthly payments vs annuities)? How big is the TSP compared to other large employer sponsored retirement plans?

Are there any changes in administrative expenses?

Blended retirement for member’s uniformed services went live on January 1, 2018. What does blended retirement do? How did the first year go?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.