Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...
Insight by NITP, Inc.

TSP Update from the Experts

April 3, 2019 11:20 am
 
< a min read
10 Shares       

Insight by NITP, Inc.

April 8, 2019 – Hosts Bob Leins and Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, welcome Ravi Deo, Executive Director, and Kim Weaver, Director of External Affairs of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board to the studio.

Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:

  • Congress passed the withdrawal bill in 2017.  Where are they in implementing the bill?
  • What new flexibilities can participants expect?
  • Stats!  How many millionaires?  Average account balances?  Any statistics that show trends (moving from TSP to IRA or how many take monthly payments vs annuities)?  How big is the TSP compared to other large employer sponsored retirement plans?
  • Are there any changes in administrative expenses?
  • Blended retirement for member’s uniformed services went live on January 1, 2018.  What does blended retirement do?  How did the first year go?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Federal Insights Financial Planning For Your Benefit

Top Stories

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.