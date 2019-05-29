Listen Live Sports

A Post-Mortem on the Recent Tax Legislation—and on the Next Law

May 29, 2019 11:02 am
 
June 3, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David De Jong and Steve Widdes, tax and estate attorneys with Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC.

  • Who were the winners and losers?
  • What provisions were the most difficult to deal with during filing season?
  • What provisions were arguably the most unfair?
  • What about the “Secure Act”, which passed the House this past week and will make significant changes in private retirement plans?

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

