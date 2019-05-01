Stress Management for Federal Employees Trying to Balance It All

Insight by NITP, Inc.

May 6, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, (ISSA) CFT, SPN, SSC; Crossfit Level 1, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist.

Stress is unavoidable; the way we handle it determines how it will affect our health. Did you know that 75-90% of all physician office visits are for stress-related ailments? Do you know what the leading cause of stress is for the majority of people surveyed? We will talk about some ways you can better manage your stress.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.