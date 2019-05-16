Taking the Plunge: Transitioning to a Private Sector Job

Insight by NITP, Inc.

May 20, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kathy Lavinder, founder of Security & Investigative Placement Consultants, a niche executive search firm, to learn about differences in the private sector jobs market.

Transitioning from the public sector to the commercial sector is confusing and usually opaque. Executive recruiter Kathy Lavinder will offer guidance on how to navigate the job search.

While Federal employees may be valued for their stable employment history and extensive training, every open position is still quite competitive. You have to know the rules of the game if you’re going to be successful. We’ll explore the best ways to land a lucrative and exciting commercial sector role in this conversation.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

