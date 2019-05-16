Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...
Insight by NITP, Inc.

Taking the Plunge: Transitioning to a Private Sector Job

May 16, 2019 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Insight by NITP, Inc.

May 20, 2019  – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kathy Lavinder, founder of Security & Investigative Placement Consultants, a niche executive search firm, to learn about differences in the private sector jobs market.

Transitioning from the public sector to the commercial sector is confusing and usually opaque.  Executive recruiter Kathy Lavinder will offer guidance on how to navigate the job search.

While Federal employees may be valued for their stable employment history and extensive training, every open position is still quite competitive.  You have to know the rules of the game if you’re going to be successful.  We’ll explore the best ways to land a lucrative and exciting commercial sector role in this conversation.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins employment Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit jobs Kathy Lavinder NITP WAEPA

Top Stories

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.